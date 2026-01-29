Day of Remembrance for the Heroes of Kruty: history, meaning, and how it is honored in Ukraine

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
January 29, 12:09 AM • 10160 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 18552 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 20248 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 18502 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 17787 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 19157 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 21707 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 14752 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 26386 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24957 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollarJanuary 28, 09:19 PM • 11490 views
Trump launches "Trump Accounts" program: $1000 for every child born in the USAJanuary 28, 09:39 PM • 4164 views
Massive fire breaks out in an elite hotel in Courchevel, FranceJanuary 28, 09:58 PM • 3286 views
Estonian Foreign Minister calls for accelerated adoption of 20th sanctions package against RussiaJanuary 28, 10:35 PM • 3274 views
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 10679 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 39782 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 68817 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 94459 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 73676 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 92499 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 12752 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 40115 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 38512 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 45126 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 47682 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Day of Remembrance for the Heroes of Kruty: history, meaning, and how it is honored in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On January 29, Ukraine honors the Heroes of Kruty and recalls the 1918 battle as a lesson on the price of statehood and time, the importance of accurate historical memory, and the danger of myths that distort the context.

Day of Remembrance for the Heroes of Kruty: history, meaning, and how it is honored in Ukraine

On January 29, Ukraine commemorates the Day of Remembrance of the Kruty Heroes – defenders of the Ukrainian People's Republic, who in 1918 halted the advance of Bolshevik forces on Kyiv near the Kruty railway station, UNN reports.

The date has long gone beyond the school textbook. Now this day is about the price of statehood, about society's readiness for defense, and about how legends sometimes replace a complex but necessary truth.

Background: how the front approached Kyiv

In late January 1918, fierce battles raged for Bakhmach station. Ukrainian units were forced to retreat to Kruty, where reinforcements were sent: units of the First Ukrainian Youth School named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky and the volunteer Auxiliary Student Kuren. This moment is important for understanding the events: Kruty was not a romantic act of students, as it can sometimes be read in fiction. It was an episode of defense in conditions of lack of time, forces, and established command.

What happened at Kruty

The battle took place on January 29, 1918, in the Chernihiv region, between Nizhyn and Bakhmach. According to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, on the Ukrainian side at Kruty there were up to 520 soldiers and cadets, armed, in particular, with up to 16 machine guns and one cannon on a railway platform. Against them, Bolshevik units numbering more than 4,000 people advanced, with artillery and armored trains.

The soldiers held their positions primarily to gain time. After several hours of fighting, some Ukrainian units managed to retreat, damaging infrastructure to slow down the enemy's advance. Historians emphasize: the delay of the offensive had political significance for the UPR at a time when diplomacy was trying to consolidate Ukraine's subjectivity in the international arena.

Why January 29 became a day of remembrance

The Day of Remembrance of the Kruty Heroes is celebrated annually on January 29 – on the anniversary of the battle. At the state level, the commemoration began to be coordinated back in 2003 by a government decree on the memory of the Kruty Heroes, and the annual celebration of the feat was enshrined by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in 2013.

The tragic story of the prisoners became a separate symbol. After the battle, some of the young men were captured and shot near the station. In March 1918, their bodies were transported to Kyiv and solemnly buried in Askold's Grave. At the same time, cultural reflections of this event appeared, in particular Pavlo Tychyna's poem "To the Memory of Thirty."

Convenient but inaccurate myths about Kruty 

The most famous cliché about Kruty is "300 student-Spartans." The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) emphasizes: on the Ukrainian side there were about 500 defenders, and these were not only students, but also cadets and officers. Similarly, the idea that "everyone died" is incorrect: the losses were heavy, but some units retreated.

A separate line of myth-making is associated with the Soviet period, when the event was either hushed up or turned into a set of clichés. Educational reviews emphasize: the Soviet interpretation, in particular, fueled the idea of "children" instead of soldiers and cadets, although the real composition of the defenders was different.

Day of Remembrance of the Kruty Heroes in modern Ukraine 

In the 21st century, the date is perceived through the prism of the "price of time" and reminds of the vulnerability of a young state, when society had not yet managed to assemble institutions, the army, and governance into a single mechanism. That is why political interpretations are so easily born around Kruty: some make the event a complete pathos, others – a complete betrayal. 

Researchers of historical memory have repeatedly drawn attention: a myth can work as a symbol, but it becomes toxic when it replaces the analysis of causes and consequences. And another lesson that sounds maximally modern: memory requires accuracy. When facts are blurred, propaganda quickly occupies them, and this always works against society.

On January 29, flower-laying ceremonies, remembrance lessons, lectures, and exhibitions traditionally take place, including at the battle site near the memorial complex in the Chernihiv region. According to the UINP, the complex includes several objects: a mound with a 10-meter red column, a cross-shaped reservoir, a recreation of a railway platform, and museum car-halls with an exposition. The idea of creating a memorial matured since the 1990s, and the current complex has become part of systematic work with national memory.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Society
Russian propaganda
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Chernihiv Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv