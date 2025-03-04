Day Against Sexual Exploitation and World Obesity Day: what is celebrated on March 4

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110578 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170952 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107626 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344020 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173908 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145133 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196194 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124943 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108180 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.3m/s
73%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87380 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12036 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24849 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12622 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21749 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18522 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87427 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110578 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170952 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160666 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21778 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24878 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38849 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47438 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135992 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Day Against Sexual Exploitation and World Obesity Day: what is celebrated on March 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19656 views

March 4 is celebrated as the Day of the Fight Against Sexual Exploitation, Engineering Day, and the Day of the Fight Against Obesity. Also, in the Orthodox calendar, the memory of Saints Gerasimus of Jordan and others is honored.

Day Against Sexual Exploitation and World Obesity Day: what is celebrated on March 4

March 4 is celebrated as the International Day for the Fight Against Sexual Exploitation, established by the non-governmental organization GIPF in 2009. This day aims to draw attention to the issue of sexual exploitation and strengthen the fight against such crimes, reports UNN.

Especially in wartime, the problem of sexual exploitation is exacerbated. The humanitarian crisis threatens the most vulnerable groups, including women, particularly girls, single mothers, and those who have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict.

Moreover, humanitarian workers who have access to aid may abuse their power, which only exacerbates the problem.

Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 903.03.25, 09:14 • 202928 views

According to the UN, sexual exploitation and abuse is the abuse of a position of power, where sexual services are obtained or exchanged for humanitarian aid.

World Engineering Day

World Engineering Day, also known as Engineering for Sustainable Development Day, is celebrated annually on March 4. This relatively new holiday aims to raise awareness about the importance of engineering and the role of engineers in achieving sustainable development, supported by UNESCO. This day is meant to remind society that it is through engineering achievements and modern technologies that we can ensure effective and sustainable development for humanity in the future.

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to02.03.25, 20:15 • 412059 views

World Obesity Day

March 4 is celebrated as World Obesity Day — a disease characterized by an excessive amount of fat in the body. Obesity is not just an aesthetic problem; it is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risk of developing other diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain types of cancer.

The main cause of obesity is an energy imbalance, where the number of calories consumed exceeds the number burned. According to WHO recommendations, to prevent excess weight, everyone can:

• limit the intake of fatty and sugary foods (including for children);

• increase the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and nuts;

• reduce the fat, sugar, and salt content in prepared dishes (including for children);

• engage in physical exercise regularly.

Obesity among children: why the problem is getting worse and how to solve it20.02.25, 12:17 • 129354 views

Church Holidays

On March 4, the Orthodox calendar honors the memory of several saints. Among them is Saint Gerasimus of Jordan, a holy man who lived by the banks of the Jordan River and became famous for his strict fasting and prayers. His life became an example for many Christians, and his relics are kept in the Monastery of Saint George on the Jordan River. Also, on this day, the martyrs Paul and Julian are remembered, who suffered for their faith during Roman persecutions. Paul was a priest, and Julian was his wife. They became martyrs for preaching Christianity. In addition to them, Saint James the Faster is honored, a saint who dedicated his life to fasting and prayer, striving for spiritual purity. Another important figure of this day is Saint Gerasimus, the abbot of Vologda, who was the founder of numerous monasteries and a significant personality in the history of Orthodoxy.

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them28.02.25, 08:42 • 48748 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyHealth
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46