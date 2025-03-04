Day Against Sexual Exploitation and World Obesity Day: what is celebrated on March 4
Kyiv • UNN
March 4 is celebrated as the Day of the Fight Against Sexual Exploitation, Engineering Day, and the Day of the Fight Against Obesity. Also, in the Orthodox calendar, the memory of Saints Gerasimus of Jordan and others is honored.
March 4 is celebrated as the International Day for the Fight Against Sexual Exploitation, established by the non-governmental organization GIPF in 2009. This day aims to draw attention to the issue of sexual exploitation and strengthen the fight against such crimes, reports UNN.
Especially in wartime, the problem of sexual exploitation is exacerbated. The humanitarian crisis threatens the most vulnerable groups, including women, particularly girls, single mothers, and those who have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict.
Moreover, humanitarian workers who have access to aid may abuse their power, which only exacerbates the problem.
Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 903.03.25, 09:14 • 202928 views
According to the UN, sexual exploitation and abuse is the abuse of a position of power, where sexual services are obtained or exchanged for humanitarian aid.
World Engineering Day
World Engineering Day, also known as Engineering for Sustainable Development Day, is celebrated annually on March 4. This relatively new holiday aims to raise awareness about the importance of engineering and the role of engineers in achieving sustainable development, supported by UNESCO. This day is meant to remind society that it is through engineering achievements and modern technologies that we can ensure effective and sustainable development for humanity in the future.
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to02.03.25, 20:15 • 412059 views
World Obesity Day
March 4 is celebrated as World Obesity Day — a disease characterized by an excessive amount of fat in the body. Obesity is not just an aesthetic problem; it is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risk of developing other diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain types of cancer.
The main cause of obesity is an energy imbalance, where the number of calories consumed exceeds the number burned. According to WHO recommendations, to prevent excess weight, everyone can:
• limit the intake of fatty and sugary foods (including for children);
• increase the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and nuts;
• reduce the fat, sugar, and salt content in prepared dishes (including for children);
• engage in physical exercise regularly.
Obesity among children: why the problem is getting worse and how to solve it20.02.25, 12:17 • 129354 views
Church Holidays
On March 4, the Orthodox calendar honors the memory of several saints. Among them is Saint Gerasimus of Jordan, a holy man who lived by the banks of the Jordan River and became famous for his strict fasting and prayers. His life became an example for many Christians, and his relics are kept in the Monastery of Saint George on the Jordan River. Also, on this day, the martyrs Paul and Julian are remembered, who suffered for their faith during Roman persecutions. Paul was a priest, and Julian was his wife. They became martyrs for preaching Christianity. In addition to them, Saint James the Faster is honored, a saint who dedicated his life to fasting and prayer, striving for spiritual purity. Another important figure of this day is Saint Gerasimus, the abbot of Vologda, who was the founder of numerous monasteries and a significant personality in the history of Orthodoxy.
Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them28.02.25, 08:42 • 48748 views