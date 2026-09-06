Danylo Kravchenko defeated a Russian and won gold at the Junior European Judo Championships

Ukrainian judoka Danylo Kravchenko won the European Junior Championships. On the second day of the competition, he won the gold medal in the up-to-73 kg category, defeating a Russian athlete. This was reported by the Judo Federation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The European Judo Championships Juniors Podgorica 2026 are taking place in Podgorica, Montenegro. Danylo Kravchenko successfully defeated representatives of Turkey, France, and Switzerland on his way to the final.

Gold! Danylo Kravchenko is the European junior champion in the up-to-73 kg category. Our sincerest congratulations - the post reads.

In the decisive bout for first place, Kravchenko faced Russian judoka Armin Sobliyev. The Ukrainian won the final bout and took first place in his category.

We remind you

19-year-old Nikita Sheremet won gold at the 2026 European Championships in Paris with a time of 21.13 seconds, setting a Ukrainian record. This is his first gold medal at the senior European Championships.