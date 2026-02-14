"Damn, yes, it's going to happen": Tyson confirms fight against Mayweather

$42.990.00
09:35 AM • 1302 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 3354 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 7374 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 21245 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 38956 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 34569 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 34700 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 61935 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 86002 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 66768 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Popular news
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands: key highlightsVideoFebruary 14, 12:46 AM • 5974 views
Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The GuardianFebruary 14, 01:20 AM • 5506 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 6416 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 4726 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflict04:17 AM • 4112 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 61935 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 86002 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 58766 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77145 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 118341 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 940 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10562 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14053 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36333 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36111 views
"Damn, yes, it's going to happen": Tyson confirms fight against Mayweather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who will turn 60 in June, has announced his readiness to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. Tyson claims he has lost weight and feels incredibly fit.

"Damn, yes, it's going to happen": Tyson confirms fight against Mayweather

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. Tyson announced this to TMZ, UNN reports.

Details

"Will the fight against Floyd happen? Hell yeah, it's going to happen. Do you think I'll refuse? I was minding my own business. Floyd challenged me," Tyson said.

Tyson, who will turn 60 in June, added that he has not only lost weight but also feels incredibly physically fit.

Addition

Last year, media reported that Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is 11 years younger than Tyson, would fight in early 2026.

In November 2024, Tyson had a fight against blogger Jake Paul. The boxing match lasted 8 rounds. "Iron Mike" lost on points. Tyson received 20 million dollars for this boxing event.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

