"Damn, yes, it's going to happen": Tyson confirms fight against Mayweather

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. Tyson announced this to TMZ, UNN reports.

Details

"Will the fight against Floyd happen? Hell yeah, it's going to happen. Do you think I'll refuse? I was minding my own business. Floyd challenged me," Tyson said.

Tyson, who will turn 60 in June, added that he has not only lost weight but also feels incredibly physically fit.

Addition

Last year, media reported that Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is 11 years younger than Tyson, would fight in early 2026.

In November 2024, Tyson had a fight against blogger Jake Paul. The boxing match lasted 8 rounds. "Iron Mike" lost on points. Tyson received 20 million dollars for this boxing event.