Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant: the SBU showed the wreckage of the drone

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2130 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45868 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73514 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116950 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100952 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153014 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109768 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85289 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80113 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153014 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143697 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38845 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80113 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134128 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136032 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164302 views
Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant: the SBU showed the wreckage of the drone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28420 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has found the wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone, Geranium-2, which damaged the structure of the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4. The radiation background at the plant remains within normal limits.

The Security Service of Ukraine showed the wreckage of the drone that attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It has been established that the attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was carried out by a "Geranium-2" kamikaze drone of the "Shahed" type. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

This was reported by the SBU, UNNreported.

Details

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have opened a criminal investigation into the Russian attack on the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and are working at the scene together with the relevant authorities. At present, the radiation background on the territory of the Chernobyl NPP and in the exclusion zone does not exceed the permissible values. No radiation substances have been released beyond the established limits

- the message says. 

SBU officers found fragments of a Russian drone body with a warhead and serial number inside and near the hideout.

According to the investigation, the invaders attacked the Chornobyl NPP with a kamikaze drone called Geranium-2 of the Shahed type.

Image

To maximize firepower, this attack drone was equipped with an explosive warhead. Experts estimate that the Rashidists deliberately targeted this particular facility. The hit damaged the structure of the shelter. Comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice are under way

- the SBU added.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). The operation is conducted under the supervision of the Kyiv Region Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive device had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

 Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant could lead to a significant increase in the radiation background, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

