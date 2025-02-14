Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant: the SBU showed the wreckage of the drone

The Security Service of Ukraine showed the wreckage of the drone that attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It has been established that the attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was carried out by a "Geranium-2" kamikaze drone of the "Shahed" type. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

This was reported by the SBU, UNNreported.

Details

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have opened a criminal investigation into the Russian attack on the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and are working at the scene together with the relevant authorities. At present, the radiation background on the territory of the Chernobyl NPP and in the exclusion zone does not exceed the permissible values. No radiation substances have been released beyond the established limits - the message says.

SBU officers found fragments of a Russian drone body with a warhead and serial number inside and near the hideout.

According to the investigation, the invaders attacked the Chornobyl NPP with a kamikaze drone called Geranium-2 of the Shahed type.

To maximize firepower, this attack drone was equipped with an explosive warhead. Experts estimate that the Rashidists deliberately targeted this particular facility. The hit damaged the structure of the shelter. Comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice are under way - the SBU added.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). The operation is conducted under the supervision of the Kyiv Region Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive device had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant could lead to a significant increase in the radiation background, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries.