Damage to the residential sector recorded in Mykolaiv as a result of a UAV attack

As a result of an attack by enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, damage was recorded in the residential sector. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, UNN reports.

"Russian bastards attacked Mykolaiv again with drones. There is damage in the residential sector.

We are working, assessing the consequences. More information later," - Senevich said.

According to the information provided by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, there are calls to "ambulance".

Arrivals recorded in three districts of Kharkiv

Let's add

Air danger persists throughout Ukraine. According to the Air Force, in addition to UAVs, the enemy applies also cruise missiles.