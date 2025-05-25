$41.500.00
Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)
11:49 PM • 10524 views

Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)

May 24, 04:10 PM • 16196 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 24198 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 49440 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 40004 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 111111 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 101566 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72729 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81944 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69160 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Damage to the residential sector recorded in Mykolaiv as a result of a UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

As a result of an enemy UAV attack in Mykolaiv, there is damage in the residential sector. Ambulance calls have also been recorded, and the air raid alert continues throughout Ukraine.

Damage to the residential sector recorded in Mykolaiv as a result of a UAV attack

As a result of an attack by enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, damage was recorded in the residential sector. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, UNN reports.

"Russian bastards attacked Mykolaiv again with drones. There is damage in the residential sector.

We are working, assessing the consequences.  More information later," - Senevich said.

According to the information provided by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, there are calls to "ambulance".

Arrivals recorded in three districts of Kharkiv25.05.25, 02:30 • 1632 views

Let's add

Air danger persists throughout Ukraine. According to the Air Force, in addition to UAVs, the enemy applies also cruise missiles.

Lilia Podolyak

War
Vitalii Kim
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
