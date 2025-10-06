Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new government

Czech President Petr Pavel held talks with the leaders of the ANO party, which won the parliamentary elections, and did not entrust the political force with forming a new government. This was reported by the Ceske Noviny publication, informs UNN.

Pavel stated that the formation of a new government should take place after the first session of the lower house of parliament, for which elections were held.

A new government can only be appointed after the current government resigns. It cannot resign before the constituent meeting of the new Chamber of Deputies takes place. - said the President of the Czech Republic.

According to him, ANO party leader Andrej Babiš agreed with him on the premature decision to form a government. The Czech president believes that the parties that will form a coalition in parliament should be given more time for negotiations.

Pavel also emphasized that he considers the country's pro-Western direction and membership in the European Union and NATO to be priorities, which, in his opinion, are the best guarantee of security and prosperity.

Another priority, according to Pavel, is the preservation of the institutions of a democratic state. He wants to control these parameters during all negotiations that will lead to the formation of a new cabinet.

The new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic will again be the pro-Russian billionaire and owner of the Agrofert corporation, Andrej Babiš, who previously held this position in 2017–2021 and is known for his anti-European stance.

