“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137286 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121886 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129960 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109670 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159436 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104306 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113889 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Cyprus may join the Schengen area this year

Cyprus may join the Schengen area this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25488 views

Cyprus plans to finalize all technical issues to join the Schengen area by the end of 2025. The country's president announced the expected benefits for tourism and investment, but experts warn of possible complications due to the island's divided status.

By the end of 2025, Cyprus will have resolved all the technical issues necessary to join the Schengen free movement area. The Republic is already working on what benefits it will receive. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the announcement of joining the Schengen zone was made by  Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides on Friday, January 10 at a conference in Nicosia.

Image

During his speech, Nicos Christodoulidis emphasized that membership in the Schengen area would bring benefits to Cyprus, especially in the areas of tourism and investment. According to him, a special group in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is overseeing this issue.

We have addressed all political concerns about the ceasefire line and are now finalizing the technical details necessary for accession

- said the President of Cyprus.

He also said that the Republic is in the final stages of abolishing US visa requirements for Cypriot travelers. A US delegation is expected to visit Cyprus shortly on this issue, with announcements to follow.

Cyprus has been a member state of the European Union since 2004. Although its residents enjoy freedom of movement within the 27-nation bloc, the island in the eastern Mediterranean is not yet part of the Schengen area, which includes non-EU countries

- writes Politico.

This shift will require passports to be checked at checkpoints, changing their status and potentially increasing tensions. EU officials have warned that full Schengen membership would require changes to the Green Line Regulation, which governs travel across the divided island.

Cyprus is a unique case, as the island has been divided since 1974 between the Republic of Cyprus in the south and the Turkish-occupied north

- the post says.

Experts warn that if Cyprus joins Schengen without resolving this issue, the Green Line, which is currently a buffer zone, will become a hard external border of the EU.

Recall

On January 1, 2025, Romania and Bulgaria officially became part of the Schengen area. Passport checks at land borders have been canceled, making it easier to travel between EU countries.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
schengen-areaSchengen Area
european-unionEuropean Union
bulgariaBulgaria
romaniaRomania
cyprusCyprus

