Currency exchange rate on September 2: hryvnia continues to devalue

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 986 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 17527 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 30693 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 40096 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 41490 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 186538 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 105973 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 192569 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 199941 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 168825 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.7m/s
68%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 138197 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 137185 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 124777 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 122182 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 114912 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 40089 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 75977 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 192568 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 199939 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 168824 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 17524 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 36659 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 166232 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 294373 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 313590 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Fake news
Su-57
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Currency exchange rate on September 2: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3722/USD, which is a devaluation of 5 kopecks. The euro and zloty exchange rates have also been updated, and the interbank market recorded UAH 41.28-41.31/USD.

Currency exchange rate on September 2: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3722/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.37/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.46/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.39/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.10 UAH, the euro at 48.75-48.03 UAH, the zloty at 11.72-11.00 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.28-41.35 UAH, the euro at 48.27-48.45 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.35 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.28-41.31 UAH/USD and 48.33-48.35 UAH/euro.

        It is important to be ahead of schedule in preparation, taking into account all threats: Zelenskyy convened the Staff meeting on the heating season9/1/25, 3:16 PM • 3380 views

        Addition

        The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading draft law No. 13136 on compensation for damage and destruction of real estate as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, initiated by the temporary investigative commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada on the protection of the rights of internally displaced and other persons.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine