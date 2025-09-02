Currency exchange rate on September 2: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3722/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.37/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.46/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.39/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.10 UAH, the euro at 48.75-48.03 UAH, the zloty at 11.72-11.00 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.28-41.35 UAH, the euro at 48.27-48.45 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.35 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.28-41.31 UAH/USD and 48.33-48.35 UAH/euro.

It is important to be ahead of schedule in preparation, taking into account all threats: Zelenskyy convened the Staff meeting on the heating season

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading draft law No. 13136 on compensation for damage and destruction of real estate as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, initiated by the temporary investigative commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada on the protection of the rights of internally displaced and other persons.