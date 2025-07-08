$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25154 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64393 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78206 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107696 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115758 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111001 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 206997 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68690 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85303 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusives
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 206997 views
Currency exchange rate on July 8: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 363 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7975/USD, which means a devaluation of 6 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 49.02/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.54/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on July 8: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7975/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.79/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 49.02/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.54/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.00-41.50, the euro at UAH 49.50-49.00, and the zloty at UAH 11.80-11.20;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.70, the euro at UAH 49.26-49.45, and the zloty at UAH 11.51-11.65;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.86-41.89/USD and UAH 49.13-49.15/EUR, respectively.

        When can Ukraine switch to a four-day work week? The Employment Service provided an answer07.07.25, 18:46 • 1584 views

        Addition

        The National Bank reported that in June, demand for currency remained close to the previous month's level, and exchange rate fluctuations were moderate, while the hryvnia's exchange rate against the euro weakened due to the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
