Currency exchange rate on July 8: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7975/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.79/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 49.02/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.54/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.00-41.50, the euro at UAH 49.50-49.00, and the zloty at UAH 11.80-11.20;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.70, the euro at UAH 49.26-49.45, and the zloty at UAH 11.51-11.65;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.86-41.89/USD and UAH 49.13-49.15/EUR, respectively.

The National Bank reported that in June, demand for currency remained close to the previous month's level, and exchange rate fluctuations were moderate, while the hryvnia's exchange rate against the euro weakened due to the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair.