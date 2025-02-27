Currency exchange rate for February 27: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6390 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.63 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.62 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:40 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.00 and sold for UAH 41.45 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.10 and sold at UAH 43.60 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.57-41.67, and the euro at UAH 43.75-43.95.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.60-41.631 for the dollar and UAH 43.65-43.66 for the euro, respectively.

Addendum

The NBU explained that the hryvnia exchange rate change is not able to eliminate the structural currency deficit in the country.

In 2024, more than 3.6 billion payment transactions were made in Ukraine, including credit and debit transfers.