Currency exchange rate as of September 16: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3171 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.31 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.79 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.60 and sold for UAH 41.20 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 46.15 and sold for UAH 45.55 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.60, and the euro at UAH 46.00-46.15.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.35-41.38 for the dollar and UAH 45.88-45.89 for the euro, respectively.

