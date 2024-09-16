Currency exchange rate as of September 16: hryvnia continues to devalue
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3171 UAH/USD, resulting in a 4 kopeck devaluation. The euro exchange rate was set at 45.79 UAH/euro.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.31 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.79 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.60 and sold for UAH 41.20 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 46.15 and sold for UAH 45.55 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.60, and the euro at UAH 46.00-46.15.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.35-41.38 for the dollar and UAH 45.88-45.89 for the euro, respectively.
