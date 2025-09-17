Cryptocurrencies, banks, and energy "under fire": European Commission prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission will soon present a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering cryptocurrencies, the banking sector, and energy. This will increase economic pressure on the Kremlin in coordination with the United States, accelerating the rejection of fossil fuel imports from the Russian Federation.
The European Commission will soon present a new 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions will concern cryptocurrencies, the banking sector, and energy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Russia's war economy, supported by fossil fuel revenues, is funding bloodshed in Ukraine. To put an end to this, the Commission will propose to accelerate the gradual phasing out of fossil fuel imports from Russia.
The new package aims to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin in coordination with the United States.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that the International Working Group had prepared proposals to increase pressure on Russia for a ceasefire. These include additional sanctions against the energy and financial sectors, confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and restricting Russia's access to Western military technologies.
Greece, Italy, Spain, France, and Hungary refused to limit visa issuance to Russians - Media16.09.25, 12:37 • 3402 views