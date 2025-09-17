Cryptocurrencies, banks, and energy "under fire": European Commission prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Commission will soon present a new 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions will concern cryptocurrencies, the banking sector, and energy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia's war economy, supported by fossil fuel revenues, is funding bloodshed in Ukraine. To put an end to this, the Commission will propose to accelerate the gradual phasing out of fossil fuel imports from Russia. - she notes.

The new package aims to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin in coordination with the United States.

Earlier, it was reported that the International Working Group had prepared proposals to increase pressure on Russia for a ceasefire. These include additional sanctions against the energy and financial sectors, confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and restricting Russia's access to Western military technologies.

