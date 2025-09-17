Cryptocurrencies, banks, and energy "under fire": European Commission prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
04:50 PM • 12952 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 22625 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 17386 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 32478 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 47533 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24381 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 40266 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36639 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16613 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37579 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.3m/s
51%
750mm
Popular news
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhotoSeptember 16, 12:18 PM • 18476 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 17845 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 19557 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a droneSeptember 16, 01:03 PM • 11418 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 9872 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 12952 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 22625 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 19618 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 47533 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 40266 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Chrystia Freeland
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kharkiv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 9990 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 17908 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 49786 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 48680 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 53295 views
Actual
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post
The Economist

Cryptocurrencies, banks, and energy "under fire": European Commission prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The European Commission will soon present a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering cryptocurrencies, the banking sector, and energy. This will increase economic pressure on the Kremlin in coordination with the United States, accelerating the rejection of fossil fuel imports from the Russian Federation.

Cryptocurrencies, banks, and energy "under fire": European Commission prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Commission will soon present a new 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions will concern cryptocurrencies, the banking sector, and energy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia's war economy, supported by fossil fuel revenues, is funding bloodshed in Ukraine. To put an end to this, the Commission will propose to accelerate the gradual phasing out of fossil fuel imports from Russia.

- she notes.

The new package aims to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin in coordination with the United States.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the International Working Group had prepared proposals to increase pressure on Russia for a ceasefire. These include additional sanctions against the energy and financial sectors, confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and restricting Russia's access to Western military technologies.

Greece, Italy, Spain, France, and Hungary refused to limit visa issuance to Russians - Media16.09.25, 12:37 • 3402 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
European Commission
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine