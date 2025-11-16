National Police initiated over 180,000 proceedings regarding Russia's crimes in Ukraine

$42.060.00
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
07:00 AM • 6268 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
05:50 AM • 3150 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 20220 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 37205 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 41564 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 39505 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52015 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44677 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38396 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The Guardian
Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign Minister
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attack
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a day
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
08:19 AM • 426 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
November 14, 01:14 PM • 72994 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
National Police initiated over 180,000 proceedings regarding Russia's crimes in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have initiated 182,796 proceedings regarding crimes committed by Russian servicemen. Among them are 165,957 war crimes and 141 cases of sexual violence.

National Police initiated over 180,000 proceedings regarding Russia's crimes in Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have initiated 182,796 proceedings regarding crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine by Russian servicemen and their accomplices.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Among them are criminal proceedings, namely: 165,957 - war crimes, 9,375 - encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

  • 4,621 - collaborative activities;
    • 420 - high treason.

      Also, crimes against children, not including those from combat zones and temporarily occupied territories, among which:

      • 664 - died;
        • 2,227 - wounded;
          • 2,237 - missing;
            • 19,546 - deported to the Russian Federation;
              • 47,819 - found;
                • 1,819 - returned.

                  In addition, there are 141 criminal proceedings for sexual violence committed by Russian military personnel.

                  On the night of November 16, Ukraine repelled an enemy air attack, which included an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 176 attack UAVs. According to preliminary data, 139 enemy drones were destroyed in the north, south, and east of the country.

                  Alla Kiosak

                  War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
