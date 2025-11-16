National Police initiated over 180,000 proceedings regarding Russia's crimes in Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have initiated 182,796 proceedings regarding crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine by Russian servicemen and their accomplices.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Among them are criminal proceedings, namely: 165,957 - war crimes, 9,375 - encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

4,621 - collaborative activities;

420 - high treason.

Also, crimes against children, not including those from combat zones and temporarily occupied territories, among which:

664 - died;

2,227 - wounded;

2,237 - missing;

19,546 - deported to the Russian Federation;

47,819 - found;

1,819 - returned.

In addition, there are 141 criminal proceedings for sexual violence committed by Russian military personnel.

Recall

