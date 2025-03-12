Crimean Tatar Rustem Viratti died in a Russian prison
Kyiv • UNN
Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by the occupiers in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison. He was accused of helping to blockade Crimea and involvement in the battalion.
Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by Russian occupiers in the spring of 2023 after numerous searches in his home in the Kherson region, has died in a Russian prison. This was reported by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, writes UNN.
Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti died in a Russian prison in the city of Dmitrovgrad, Ulyanovsk region
According to reports, Rustem Viratti was accused of helping the economic blockade of Crimea, which began in 2015, and of involvement in the Crimean Tatar battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan.
It is reported that after his arrest, Viratti was subjected to numerous tortures and severely beaten. All court hearings in his case were held behind closed doors. After being sentenced to 8 years of strict regime, he was transferred to Ufa, and then to a correctional colony in Dmitrovgrad, where news of his death was received.
The family members learned about the prisoner's death on February 10, 2025, but the exact date and cause of death have not yet been established
As is known, Rustem Viratti is survived by his wife and three adult children.
