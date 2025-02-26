Umerov: 221 Ukrainian citizens are in Russian prisons, 134 of them are Crimean Tatars

There are 221 Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons, 134 of them are Crimean Tatars, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea.

Currently, 221 Ukrainian citizens, 134 of whom are Crimean Tatars, are illegally detained in Russian prisons . This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

For all these 11 years, the Kremlin has been persecuting and imprisoning anyone who disagrees with the occupation - Crimean Tatars, Ukrainian activists, and journalists. As a result, today 221 Ukrainian citizens, political prisoners, are illegally detained in Russian prisons. Of these, 134 are Crimean Tatars - the post says.

According to the minister, political prisoners in Crimea are being tortured, tried on trumped-up cases and held in terrible conditions.

But neither repression nor prison could break their will, and they remain symbols of Crimea's resilience - Umerov writes.

He also emphasized that Ukraine has not accepted the occupation and continues to fight on all fronts, including the military.

Ukraine has changed the balance of power in the Black Sea: our long-range missiles and naval drones are destroying the military potential of the occupiers in Crimea every day, and dozens of enemy ships are already lying on the bottom, including the flagship cruiser Moskva - added the Minister.

