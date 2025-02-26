ukenru
There are and will be people who will not accept lies and will not surrender their homes - Zelensky on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea

There are and will be people who will not accept lies and will not surrender their homes - Zelensky on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20821 views

The President marked the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and recalled the creation of the Crimean Platform. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine would not allow the occupation of the peninsula to be “normalized.

Ukraine managed to put the issue of liberating Crimea back on the world's agenda, the Crimean Platform was founded, and Russia failed to “normalize” the occupation.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 26, UNN reports .

Details

Today is a day of bravery and honesty for all those who did not turn a blind eye to Russia's occupation of our Crimea. On these days, 11 years ago, Russian aggression against Ukraine began with the illegal, despicable seizure of Crimea.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine managed to put the issue of Crimea's liberation back on the world's agenda.

February 26 showed that there will be resistance - resistance from Crimea, resistance from all of Ukraine. This day showed that there are and will be people who will not accept lies and will not surrender their homes. 

Zelensky recalled that the Crimean Platform was founded.

Trump says he is in 'serious talks' with Putin to end Ukraine war

Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and security are not and will not be subject to any compromises, he said.

We do not allow Russia to “normalize” the occupation. We are releasing Crimean prisoners from captivity. We continue to fight for the right to a normal life and guarantees of security and sustainable peace for the whole of Ukraine. 

The Day of Resistance in our Crimea is a day of respect for honesty, for Ukraine. And I thank everyone who supports us!

- Zelensky emphasized.

Three years of resistance, three years of gratitude: Zelensky on the anniversary of the war

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

