Three years of resistance, three years of gratitude: Zelensky on the anniversary of the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed citizens on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, noting that three years is a long time, but Ukraine has defended its right to independence, UNN reports .

Details

"Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who protects it and helps it. To everyone who works for Ukraine. And eternal memory to everyone who gave their lives for the sake of our country and people," Zelensky wrote.

The President emphasized that "three years of full-scale war is a lot, but the Ukrainian people have defended their right to independence, to their own state.

Recall

February 24 marks three years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. During this time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have killed more than 800,000 occupants, liberated large areas, but lost more than 12,000 civilians.