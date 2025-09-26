Crimea reports a series of night explosions: FSB facilities and a military airfield may have been hit

On the night of September 26, residents of several cities in occupied Crimea reported powerful explosions. According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", the loudest explosions were in Armyansk, Kerch, and near the military airfield in the Kirovsky district. This is reported by monitoring channels on Telegram, writes UNN.

Eyewitnesses claim that in Armyansk, the blast wave could have hit the building of the local FSB department. Reports of a possible hit on administrative facilities are circulating on social media.

In Kerch, residents counted at least five explosions after midnight. Similar reports came from the area of the "Kirovskoye" airfield, where night detonations were clearly audible.

There is currently no official confirmation from the occupation administration, but the information has caused a wide resonance among the local population.

