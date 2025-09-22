$41.250.00
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 13563 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 20638 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 30696 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 47184 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 47097 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 26362 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 45405 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24198 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34607 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Odesa
Actual
MiG-31
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Explosions are heard in occupied Crimea. The occupiers report an ongoing drone attack and a threat to the Balaklava TPP.

Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol

Loud explosions are heard in occupied Crimea. The occupiers report that the peninsula is under drone attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to Crimean Telegram channels, explosions were heard in Sevastopol.

The reports state that there is likely a threat to the Balaklava TPP.

The drone attack is currently ongoing. The occupiers have not yet reported any destruction or hits.

Addendum

The partisan movement "ATESH" confirmed the information about the drone attack on Crimea.

"Ukrainian UAVs in Crimea are attacking Rashist targets," the report says.

DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown22.09.25, 08:49 • 26365 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Crimea
Sevastopol