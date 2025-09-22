Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol
Explosions are heard in occupied Crimea. The occupiers report an ongoing drone attack and a threat to the Balaklava TPP.
Loud explosions are heard in occupied Crimea. The occupiers report that the peninsula is under drone attack, UNN reports.
Details
According to Crimean Telegram channels, explosions were heard in Sevastopol.
The reports state that there is likely a threat to the Balaklava TPP.
The drone attack is currently ongoing. The occupiers have not yet reported any destruction or hits.
Addendum
The partisan movement "ATESH" confirmed the information about the drone attack on Crimea.
"Ukrainian UAVs in Crimea are attacking Rashist targets," the report says.
