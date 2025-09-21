Explosions in Crimea: buildings damaged in "Foros", there are dead and wounded

In temporarily occupied Crimea, several facilities on the territory of the Foros sanatorium, as well as a school building in the village, were damaged as a result of a drone attack. This was stated by the Gauleiter of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the number of injured is about 15 people, and there are fatalities among them. The exact number of victims is being clarified.

In addition, fragments of a downed drone caused a fire of dry grass in the Yalta area. Emergency and rescue services are currently working there.

I am keeping the situation under my personal control. I ask you to remain calm and trust only official information. - he stated.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian intelligence officers on the eve of Military Intelligence Day struck two strategic Russian air defense facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result, expensive equipment that the enemy used to control airspace was destroyed.

In Crimea, the FSB detained a 22-year-old Sevastopol resident for pro-Ukrainian comments on Telegram - CNS