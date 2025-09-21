$41.250.00
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 12898 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 24901 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 39310 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 42514 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 52715 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 51217 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 75155 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 83427 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 62589 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 57756 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Explosions in Crimea: buildings damaged in "Foros", there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In occupied Crimea, drones attacked the "Foros" sanatorium and a school, causing damage. According to preliminary data, about 15 people were injured, and there are fatalities.

Explosions in Crimea: buildings damaged in "Foros", there are dead and wounded

In temporarily occupied Crimea, several facilities on the territory of the Foros sanatorium, as well as a school building in the village, were damaged as a result of a drone attack. This was stated by the Gauleiter of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the number of injured is about 15 people, and there are fatalities among them. The exact number of victims is being clarified.

In addition, fragments of a downed drone caused a fire of dry grass in the Yalta area. Emergency and rescue services are currently working there.

I am keeping the situation under my personal control. I ask you to remain calm and trust only official information.

- he stated.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian intelligence officers on the eve of Military Intelligence Day struck two strategic Russian air defense facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result, expensive equipment that the enemy used to control airspace was destroyed.

In Crimea, the FSB detained a 22-year-old Sevastopol resident for pro-Ukrainian comments on Telegram - CNS17.09.25, 04:32 • 3717 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Yalta
Crimea