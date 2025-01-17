ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
BCAT for students starts in September: how long will it last and what courses will be offered

BCAT for students starts in September: how long will it last and what courses will be offered

Kyiv  •  UNN

Starting in September 2025, Ukraine will introduce basic general military training for students lasting 300 hours. Everyone will have to take the theory, and men and women will have to take the practice if they wish.

The Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) for students, which will begin in September 2025, will last 300 academic hours. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details 

"The Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) for students of higher education institutions will begin in September 2025 and will include 300 academic hours," the Defense Ministry said.

Of these, 90 hours will be theory in educational institutions, and the remaining 210 hours will be practical training in military units and centers.

"All students, both men and women, have to take the theory course. The practical course is mandatory only for men who are fit for military service for health reasons. Women will take the practical course only at their own request and after passing a medical examination", said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Melnyk.

The main courses for the students will be:

  • Tactical, intelligence and psychological training
    • basics of military discipline
      • first aid
        • handling of weapons

          Also, after completing the CPE, students take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military accounting specialty.

          Addendum

          On January 15, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the draft law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the peculiarities of registering Ukrainian citizens for military service No. 12076, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The document, in particular, provides for the systematic introduction of basic general military training for students pursuing higher education.

