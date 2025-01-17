BCAT for students starts in September: how long will it last and what courses will be offered

The Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) for students, which will begin in September 2025, will last 300 academic hours. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) for students of higher education institutions will begin in September 2025 and will include 300 academic hours," the Defense Ministry said.

Of these, 90 hours will be theory in educational institutions, and the remaining 210 hours will be practical training in military units and centers.

"All students, both men and women, have to take the theory course. The practical course is mandatory only for men who are fit for military service for health reasons. Women will take the practical course only at their own request and after passing a medical examination", said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Melnyk.

The main courses for the students will be:

Tactical, intelligence and psychological training

basics of military discipline

first aid

handling of weapons

Also, after completing the CPE, students take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military accounting specialty.

Addendum

On January 15, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the draft law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the peculiarities of registering Ukrainian citizens for military service No. 12076, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The document, in particular, provides for the systematic introduction of basic general military training for students pursuing higher education.

Zelenskyy signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration: what will change for 17-year-old young men, as well as for women