Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 20 people were injured, 8 were hospitalized. An entrance to a residential building was destroyed, and schools and a kindergarten were damaged.
Details
The enemy attacked Kyiv with UAVs and missiles tonight. As a result of the attack on the capital:
- In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the entrance of a residential building was destroyed. Emergency services are working on site.
- Also, fires in several non-residential buildings.
- In the Solomianskyi district, apartments in several buildings were damaged. Cars caught fire. There were also fires and damage at several non-residential construction sites.
- In the Holosiivskyi district, there are damaged buildings. In particular, schools and a kindergarten.
- In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the blast wave shattered windows in the children's ward of a medical facility.
Currently, 20 city residents are known to have been injured. 8 of them were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot. Ambulance crews continue to work at the scene of calls
Recall
Russian drones attacked Kyiv on July 30. In the Solomianskyi district, fragments of downed drones were recorded, resulting in 8 injured, including two children.
Also, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31, targeting residential areas. In the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, windows were shattered, including in the children's ward of a medical facility.