Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, 20 people were injured, 8 of whom were hospitalized. The entrance of a residential building was destroyed, and schools and a kindergarten were damaged. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked Kyiv with UAVs and missiles tonight. As a result of the attack on the capital:

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the entrance of a residential building was destroyed. Emergency services are working on site.

Also, fires in several non-residential buildings.

In the Solomianskyi district, apartments in several buildings were damaged. Cars caught fire. There were also fires and damage at several non-residential construction sites.

In the Holosiivskyi district, there are damaged buildings. In particular, schools and a kindergarten.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the blast wave shattered windows in the children's ward of a medical facility.

Currently, 20 city residents are known to have been injured. 8 of them were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot. Ambulance crews continue to work at the scene of calls - the report says.

Russian drones attacked Kyiv on July 30. In the Solomianskyi district, fragments of downed drones were recorded, resulting in 8 injured, including two children.

Also, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31, targeting residential areas. In the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, windows were shattered, including in the children's ward of a medical facility.