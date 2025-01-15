Zelenskyy signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration: what will change for 17-year-old young men, as well as for women

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration of conscripts, according to which, in particular, 17-year-old boys will have to be registered for military service through the "Reserve+" or TCC. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill No. 12076 states that every year from January 1 to July 31, boys who will reach the age of military registration in that year, are registered for military service by entering the relevant information into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Reservists and Reservists through:

passing electronic identification and updating their personal data through the electronic cabinet of the conscript, reservist, reservist (through Reserve+);

personal arrival at the district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support with the submission of the necessary documents.

In the version before the first reading, it was indicated that if men aged 17 did not register for military service in the period from January to July, they would be registered only after personal arrival at the TCC with simultaneous prosecution in accordance with the law, provided they reached the age of 18.

However, before the second reading, this norm was somewhat rewritten and in the final version it sounds like this: citizens of Ukraine who did not register for military service of conscripts in the period from January to July are registered for military service of conscripts only after the TCC.

In addition, women who are fit for military service and have expressed a desire to undergo basic military service are voluntarily registered for military service of conscripts.

This Law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication.

Reminder

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the peculiarities of military registration on January 9.

