“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135000 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120549 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128620 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163212 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109303 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158061 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113838 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration: what will change for 17-year-old young men, as well as for women

Zelenskyy signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration: what will change for 17-year-old young men, as well as for women

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31343 views

Zelenskyy signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration through "Reserve+" or TsTC. 17-year-old young men must register, and women can do so voluntarily.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a law on the peculiarities of military registration of conscripts, according to which, in particular, 17-year-old boys will have to be registered for military service through the "Reserve+" or TCC. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill No. 12076 states that every year from January 1 to July 31, boys who will reach the age of military registration in that year, are registered for military service by entering the relevant information into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Reservists and Reservists through:

  • passing electronic identification and updating their personal data through the electronic cabinet of the conscript, reservist, reservist (through Reserve+);
    • personal arrival at the district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support with the submission of the necessary documents.

      In the version before the first reading, it was indicated that if men aged 17 did not register for military service in the period from January to July, they would be registered only after personal arrival at the TCC with simultaneous prosecution in accordance with the law, provided they reached the age of 18.

      However, before the second reading, this norm was somewhat rewritten and in the final version it sounds like this: citizens of Ukraine who did not register for military service of conscripts in the period from January to July are registered for military service of conscripts only after the TCC.

      In addition, women who are fit for military service and have expressed a desire to undergo basic military service are voluntarily registered for military service of conscripts.

      This Law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication.

      Reminder

      The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the peculiarities of military registration on January 9.

      Fines for 17-year-old boys who fail to register on time: what MPs say and what the bill says09.01.25, 20:48 • 29172 views

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      Society
      verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
      volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
      ukraineUkraine

