Court заочно sentenced ex-Prime Minister Azarov to 15 years in prison

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 1510 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 4550 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 8814 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 11357 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 16578 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 19716 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22466 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28602 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36144 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30046 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 13442 views
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 6854 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 21164 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war12:35 PM • 8154 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 14087 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 8806 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 21287 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 43852 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 47115 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 56258 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
China
India
Belgium
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56785 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 59031 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113983 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87692 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103428 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Airbus A320 series
Gold
Diia (service)

Court заочно sentenced ex-Prime Minister Azarov to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Kyiv's Pechersk Court заочно sentenced former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all property. He was found guilty of high treason and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Court заочно sentenced ex-Prime Minister Azarov to 15 years in prison

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv found former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov guilty of high treason and actions aimed at a violent change of the constitutional order, sentencing him to 15 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the court's decision.

Details

According to the court's decision, Azarov was found guilty of committing criminal offenses, including high treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order, and justification of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

Addition

Azarov served as Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2010-2014. Before that, he was Minister of Finance, head of the Tax Administration, and a people's deputy of Ukraine for several convocations. After the Revolution of Dignity, he resigned and fled to Russia with Viktor Yanukovych and some other representatives of the "Party of Regions".

The Security Service of Ukraine declared him wanted. Azarov himself calls the current Ukrainian government a "junta that came to power in the country as a result of a coup d'état."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the NSDC decision on sanctions against former Ukrainian politicians. In particular, it concerns Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Klyuyev.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Mykola Azarov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv