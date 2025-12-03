The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv found former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov guilty of high treason and actions aimed at a violent change of the constitutional order, sentencing him to 15 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the court's decision.

Details

According to the court's decision, Azarov was found guilty of committing criminal offenses, including high treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order, and justification of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

Addition

Azarov served as Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2010-2014. Before that, he was Minister of Finance, head of the Tax Administration, and a people's deputy of Ukraine for several convocations. After the Revolution of Dignity, he resigned and fled to Russia with Viktor Yanukovych and some other representatives of the "Party of Regions".

The Security Service of Ukraine declared him wanted. Azarov himself calls the current Ukrainian government a "junta that came to power in the country as a result of a coup d'état."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the NSDC decision on sanctions against former Ukrainian politicians. In particular, it concerns Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Klyuyev.