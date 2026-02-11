$43.090.06
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 4696 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 13305 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 13052 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 17168 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 28544 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23525 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37960 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 38340 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33827 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Court remanded in custody a suspect in the murder of five people in Rivne region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

A court in Rivne region chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention without bail for a 72-year-old native of Donetsk region, suspected of murdering five people. The man pleaded guilty, explaining the crime by hostile relations with the deceased.

Court remanded in custody a suspect in the murder of five people in Rivne region

In Rivne region, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of 60 days of detention without the possibility of bail for a 72-year-old native of Donetsk region, who is suspected of killing five people. This was reported by the Rivne police, writes UNN.

For the murder of five people, the perpetrator will remain in custody during the investigation.

- the message says.

As noted, the man explained to the police that he committed the crime due to hostile relations with the deceased. He fully admits his guilt.

The investigator, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor, informed the 72-year-old native of Donetsk region about the suspicion.

According to the police, the court hearing took place on February 11 in the Dubno City District Court.

The court granted the investigator's request and chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of 60 days of detention without the possibility of bail.

According to the article's sanction, the defendant may face from 10 to 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.

Recall

In the Rivne region, police detained a 72-year-old man for the murder of five people at the place of residence of IDPs, and a criminal proceeding was opened.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast