Court remanded in custody a suspect in the murder of five people in Rivne region

In Rivne region, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of 60 days of detention without the possibility of bail for a 72-year-old native of Donetsk region, who is suspected of killing five people. This was reported by the Rivne police, writes UNN.

For the murder of five people, the perpetrator will remain in custody during the investigation. - the message says.

As noted, the man explained to the police that he committed the crime due to hostile relations with the deceased. He fully admits his guilt.

The investigator, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor, informed the 72-year-old native of Donetsk region about the suspicion.

According to the police, the court hearing took place on February 11 in the Dubno City District Court.

The court granted the investigator's request and chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of 60 days of detention without the possibility of bail.

According to the article's sanction, the defendant may face from 10 to 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.

In the Rivne region, police detained a 72-year-old man for the murder of five people at the place of residence of IDPs, and a criminal proceeding was opened.