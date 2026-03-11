Court keeps MP Shufrych in custody with bail over 33 million

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention for Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy from the banned Ukrainian party "Opposition Platform - For Life," who is suspected of high treason, UNN reports.

Details

According to the court's decision, Shufrych's pre-trial detention was extended for 60 days. At the same time, the bail amount of over 33 million hryvnias as an alternative to being in the pre-trial detention center, which the Kyiv Court of Appeal chose for the MP in January 2026, was not changed today.

Addition

In September 2024, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment against them to the court. The trial against these individuals is ongoing. They are suspected of financing actions aimed at the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The People's Deputy is additionally charged with high treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea, the accused organized the re-registration of real estate under Russian law, concluded a security agreement with an illegal paramilitary formation, and transferred funds to the Russian Guard.

In addition, the investigation believes that the People's Deputy acted in coordination with a former high-ranking official of the National Security and Defense Council, who left for Moscow after 2014 and now works for the aggressor country. He systematically broadcast pro-Russian narratives in public speeches and interviews, carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

