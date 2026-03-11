Court keeps MP Shufrych in custody with bail over 33 million

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 5188 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 11817 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12216 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16479 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 24314 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 33675 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 32677 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44293 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120435 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87679 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
42%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48497 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 14481 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 21615 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17029 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14257 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 1862 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 11744 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14357 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48588 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 58334 views
Actual people
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 2498 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 6980 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17112 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 32598 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 32948 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Technology
Shahed-136

Court keeps MP Shufrych in custody with bail over 33 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court extended Nestor Shufrych's detention for 60 days. The MP is suspected of treason and financing the Russian Guard.

Court keeps MP Shufrych in custody with bail over 33 million

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention for Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy from the banned Ukrainian party "Opposition Platform - For Life," who is suspected of high treason, UNN reports.

Details

According to the court's decision, Shufrych's pre-trial detention was extended for 60 days. At the same time, the bail amount of over 33 million hryvnias as an alternative to being in the pre-trial detention center, which the Kyiv Court of Appeal chose for the MP in January 2026, was not changed today.

Addition

In September 2024, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment against them to the court. The trial against these individuals is ongoing. They are suspected of financing actions aimed at the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The People's Deputy is additionally charged with high treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea, the accused organized the re-registration of real estate under Russian law, concluded a security agreement with an illegal paramilitary formation, and transferred funds to the Russian Guard.

In addition, the investigation believes that the People's Deputy acted in coordination with a former high-ranking official of the National Security and Defense Council, who left for Moscow after 2014 and now works for the aggressor country. He systematically broadcast pro-Russian narratives in public speeches and interviews, carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

The court once again extended the pre-trial detention for Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy from the banned "OPZZh," and his former assistant.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Nestor Shufrych
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Suspilne
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv