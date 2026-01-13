$43.260.18
Court extends Shufrych's arrest until March with bail option of over UAH 33 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The court extended the detention of People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych until March 13, 2026, with bail set at UAH 33 million. His assistant's house arrest was extended until the same date.

Court extends Shufrych's arrest until March with bail option of over UAH 33 million

The court once again extended the pre-trial detention measures for Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy from the banned "OPZZh" party, and his former assistant, UNN reports.

Details

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, on January 13, the court decided to extend the detention of Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy from the banned "OPZZh" party, until March 13, 2026, with the possibility of bail in the amount of over UAH 33 million.

The court also extended the pre-trial detention measure for his former assistant — house arrest until March 13, 2026.

Appeals court allows Shufrych to be released on bail of 33 million hryvnias08.01.26, 14:50 • 6614 views

Recall

In September 2024, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment against them to the court. The trial against these individuals is ongoing. They are suspected of financing actions aimed at the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The People's Deputy is additionally charged with high treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea, the accused organized the re-registration of real estate under Russian law, concluded a security agreement with an illegal paramilitary formation, and transferred funds to the Russian Guard.

In addition, the investigation believes that the People's Deputy acted in coordination with a former high-ranking official of the National Security and Defense Council, who moved to Moscow after 2014 and is now working for the aggressor country. He systematically broadcast pro-Russian narratives in public speeches and interviews, carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

