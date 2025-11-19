Court extends Shufrych's arrest for another two months

The court extended the pre-trial detention measures for Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy from the banned "OPZZh" party, and his former assistant, UNN reports.

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, on November 19, the court decided to extend the detention of the People's Deputy from the banned "OPZZh" party — without the alternative of bail, until January 17, 2026. - the statement says.

As UNN learned, this refers to former People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych.

The court also extended the pre-trial detention measure for his former assistant — house arrest until January 19, 2026.

Recall

In September 2024, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment against them to the court. The trial against these individuals is ongoing. They are accused of financing actions aimed at the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The People's Deputy is additionally accused of high treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea, the accused organized the re-registration of real estate under Russian law, concluded a security agreement with an illegal paramilitary formation, and transferred funds to the Russian Guard.

In addition, the investigation believes that the People's Deputy acted in coordination with a former high-ranking official of the National Security and Defense Council, who left for Moscow after 2014 and is currently working for the aggressor country. He systematically broadcast pro-Russian narratives in public speeches and interviews, carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.