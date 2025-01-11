Court refused to allow Shufrych to physically attend Rada meetings, but allowed him to fulfill his MP powers - MP

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to allow MP Nestor Shufrych, who is in a pre-trial detention center on charges of treason, to physically participate in the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, but ordered him to be allowed to exercise his parliamentary powers within the limits of his stay in the detention center. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

“The court ordered to grant Shufrych the right to exercise his parliamentary powers. Shufrych, who is currently in jail and accused of treason, filed a petition that he wants to fulfill his parliamentary powers. The court refused to allow Shufrych to physically participate in the Verkhovna Rada session, but ordered him to exercise his parliamentary powers while he is in the pre-trial detention center,” Honcharenko said.

According to him, the court sent the ruling to the Verkhovna Rada for consultations. In addition, the MP noted that according to the rules of procedure, an MP can only vote on bills in the session hall.

“That is, Shufrich will not be able to vote. But theoretically, he can participate online, for example, in committee meetings. Or submit bills and resolutions through his assistants,” Honcharenko added.

The court's ruling states that Shufrych's motion to ensure his rights as an MP was partially granted.

“To oblige the authorized persons responsible for ensuring proper conditions during the detention of the accused Shufrych Nestor Ivanovych in custody under the preventive measure applied, to take measures to ensure the rights of the accused Shufrych Nestor Ivanovych to exercise the latter's powers as a People's Deputy of Ukraine in the form and manner prescribed by applicable law,” the court ruling reads.

At the same time, Shufrych's demands to be taken from the pre-trial detention center to the plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada and to create conditions for the use of his work computer were not met.

Recall

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified that MP Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason.

In February 2024, MP Nestor Shufrych was notified of a new suspicion for financing the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.