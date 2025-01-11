Court refused to allow Shufrych to physically attend Rada meetings, but allowed him to fulfill his MP powers - MP

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121833 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129907 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109657 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159385 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104305 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113887 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 68702 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123409 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121787 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62277 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 76603 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137210 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159388 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176795 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121787 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123409 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140718 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149934 views
Court refused to allow Shufrych to physically attend Rada meetings, but allowed him to fulfill his MP powers - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45795 views

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court partially granted MP Shufrych's motion to fulfill his parliamentary powers from the pre-trial detention center. The court refused to allow him to physically participate in the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, but allowed him to work within the detention center.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to allow MP Nestor Shufrych, who is in a pre-trial detention center on charges of treason, to physically participate in the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada, but ordered him to be allowed to exercise his parliamentary powers within the limits of his stay in the detention center. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

“The court ordered to grant Shufrych the right to exercise his parliamentary powers. Shufrych, who is currently in jail and accused of treason, filed a petition that he wants to fulfill his parliamentary powers. The court refused to allow Shufrych to physically participate in the Verkhovna Rada session, but ordered him to exercise his parliamentary powers while he is in the pre-trial detention center,” Honcharenko said.

According to him, the court sent the ruling to the Verkhovna Rada for consultations. In addition, the MP noted that according to the rules of procedure, an MP can only vote on bills in the session hall.

“That is, Shufrich will not be able to vote. But theoretically, he can participate online, for example, in committee meetings. Or submit bills and resolutions through his assistants,” Honcharenko added.

The court's ruling states that Shufrych's motion to ensure his rights as an MP was partially granted.

“To oblige the authorized persons responsible for ensuring proper conditions during the detention of the accused Shufrych Nestor Ivanovych in custody under the preventive measure applied, to take measures to ensure the rights of the accused Shufrych Nestor Ivanovych to exercise the latter's powers as a People's Deputy of Ukraine in the form and manner prescribed by applicable law,” the court ruling reads.

At the same time, Shufrych's demands to be taken from the pre-trial detention center to the plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada and to create conditions for the use of his work computer were not met.

Recall

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified that MP Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason.

In February 2024, MP Nestor Shufrych was notified of a new suspicion for financing the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising