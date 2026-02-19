$43.290.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Court chose a pre-trial restraint for Kolos footballer Danylo Kolesnyk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The court imposed a night-time house arrest on FC Kolos player Danylo Kolesnyk. The footballer respects the court's decision and is ready to cooperate with the investigation, claiming self-defense.

Court chose a pre-trial restraint for Kolos footballer Danylo Kolesnyk
Photo: www.facebook.com/Barristers.org.ua

The court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for FC Kolos player Danylo Kolesnyk in the form of night-time house arrest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Barristers law firm.

Details

As noted by the firm, Kolesnyk respects the court's decision and confirms his intention to act exclusively within the procedures defined by law.

Danylo Kolesnyk emphasizes that his position remains unchanged: he deeply respects the Armed Forces of Ukraine and everyone who defends the state. He objectively perceived the events that occurred as posing a real threat to his life and health, as well as the safety of his acquaintance, and therefore acted in self-defense.

- the lawyers' statement reads.

In addition, he expressed readiness for open cooperation with the investigation and filed a statement regarding the infliction of bodily harm upon him.

He will insist on a full, impartial, and fair establishment of all circumstances of the incident.

- stated the association of lawyers.

Context

Danylo Kolesnyk, a 24-year-old forward for the second team of FC Kolos, found himself at the center of a high-profile incident. A video was published online showing the footballer hitting a military man. The video was later deleted.

Kolesnyk then explained his view of the circumstances of this incident. According to him, he stood up for a citizen against whom, in his opinion, unlawful actions were being taken.

In connection with the situation, FC Kolos expressed its official position regarding its player and suspended him from competitions.

Recall

On April 12, 2025, police in Kyiv stopped famous ex-Dynamo footballer Oleksandr Aliyev. He violated traffic rules and swore at patrol officers. He refused to undergo an intoxication test in the manner prescribed by law, and his companion climbed onto the law enforcement officers' service vehicle.

Yevhen Ustimenko

