Countering the Embezzlement of Budget Funds: Prosecutor General Announces New Approaches to Fighting Corruption in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized a change in approaches to fighting corruption, focusing on real results. The priority is the embezzlement of military property, budget funds, and corrupt schemes of evasion from mobilization.

Countering the Embezzlement of Budget Funds: Prosecutor General Announces New Approaches to Fighting Corruption in Ukraine

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced a change in approaches to combating corruption, focusing on real results. The priority is the embezzlement of military property, budget funds, and schemes for evading mobilization. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General, during a coordination meeting of law enforcement agency heads, noted positive shifts in uncovering corruption.

At the same time, he noted that in some regions, most of the investigated proceedings in this category are based on minor facts, "let's radically change our approaches to work, we need to move away from quantitative indicators and good statistics. The main indicator is a real result," emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the Prosecutor General, this primarily concerns bringing to justice those who embezzle military property and budget funds, including those allocated for security and defense needs, including the restoration of destroyed or damaged infrastructure, identifying corruption schemes for evading mobilization and illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and schemes that lead to the illegal alienation of state and communal land. He paid special attention to the need for real compensation for damages caused.

These issues must be under constant control, in particular the commission of such crimes in organized forms

- said the Prosecutor General.

The number of war crimes committed by the Russian army has already exceeded 178,000 - Prosecutor General Kravchenko held a meeting of law enforcement heads28.08.25, 17:16 • 952 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine