British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that sanctions against the GRU underscore why it is necessary to remain vigilant to the constant threat emanating from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

This report clearly states: the moral responsibility lies with Putin. And this is further proof of shocking and reckless hostile activity on British territory. So, it is very important that we are imposing the strictest sanctions against the GRU for the first time, but it also underscores why we need to remain vigilant to the constant threat emanating from Putin and Russia. - said Starmer.

The British government stated that the GRU is fully sanctioned for "reckless" actions, including the attack in Salisbury targeting Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer who was imprisoned in Russia in 2006 for spying for Great Britain. He was released as part of a spy exchange in 2010 and settled in Great Britain.

The boy who had contact with Sergei Skripal on the day of the poisoning also felt unwell shortly after. New details were revealed at the inquest into the death of another Novichok victim, Dawn Sturgess.