Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 16116 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 17574 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 30387 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 18704 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 19641 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 19832 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 28274 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 46612 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36728 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
British PM on sanctions against GRU: moral responsibility lies with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that sanctions against the GRU underscore the need for vigilance against the constant threat from Russia. He emphasized that the moral responsibility for the GRU's actions lies with Putin.

British PM on sanctions against GRU: moral responsibility lies with Putin

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that sanctions against the GRU underscore why it is necessary to remain vigilant to the constant threat emanating from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

This report clearly states: the moral responsibility lies with Putin. And this is further proof of shocking and reckless hostile activity on British territory. So, it is very important that we are imposing the strictest sanctions against the GRU for the first time, but it also underscores why we need to remain vigilant to the constant threat emanating from Putin and Russia.

- said Starmer.

Recall

The British government stated that the GRU is fully sanctioned for "reckless" actions, including the attack in Salisbury targeting Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer who was imprisoned in Russia in 2006 for spying for Great Britain. He was released as part of a spy exchange in 2010 and settled in Great Britain.

The boy who had contact with Sergei Skripal on the day of the poisoning also felt unwell shortly after. New details were revealed at the inquest into the death of another Novichok victim, Dawn Sturgess.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
