Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: former head of Rubizhne MVA Yurchenko remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Andriy Yurchenko, the former head of the Rubizhne Military-Civil Administration (MVA), has been remanded in custody for 60 days with the possibility of bail set at six million hryvnias. He is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme related to the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: former head of Rubizhne MVA Yurchenko remanded in custody

Former head of the Rubizhne MVA, Andriy Yurchenko, who is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and EW, was remanded in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of six million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

Details

"The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of posting 6 million hryvnias bail to the head of the city military administration," the statement says.

The SAP emphasized that the issue of appealing the preventive measure is being resolved.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed large-scale corruption during the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment. Among the defendants are a current People's Deputy of Ukraine, heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and National Guard servicemen. The latter have already been suspended from their positions.

The High Anti-Corruption Court sent People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov, who is a defendant in the case of corruption during the procurement of drones and EW, to custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of eight million hryvnias.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration of Luhansk Oblast, Andriy Yurchenko.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Luhansk Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Rubizhne
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle