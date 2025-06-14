Corrected missile strikes on military equipment: another FSB agent detained in Zaporizhzhia

The Security Service detained another FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia. He turned out to be a 42-year-old local resident who worked for the occupiers as a spotter. This was reported by the SBU, reports UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, he came to the attention of the Russian special service when he published pro-Russian comments in Telegram channels.

After remote recruitment, the agent received a task from the curator: to collect coordinates for aiming Russian air attacks on the regional center.

The enemy was especially interested in the locations of checkpoints and other places where military personnel were concentrated, as well as the location of industrial enterprises, especially defense plants. In order to direct Russian air strikes on potential targets, the agent filmed the objects on camera and marked the locations on Google maps. In addition, the traitor installed a hidden mini-camera with remote access for the FSB near one of the local highways. - the message says.

With the help of the video device, the occupiers tracked the number of armored vehicles of the Defense Forces moving in the direction of the southern front.

Cyber ​​experts of the SBU exposed the traitor and detained him at his place of residence. His phone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy was confiscated.

SBU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Let us remind you

On the night of June 14, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by 14 Shaheds, two policemen were injured. A humanitarian enterprise caught fire, cars, a shop and a transport stop were damaged.

Planned to blow up a Ukrainian serviceman in Odesa: an FSB agent has been detained