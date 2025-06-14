Planned to blow up a Ukrainian serviceman in Odesa: an FSB agent has been detained

The Security Service of Ukraine thwarted another terrorist attack that was to take place in Odesa on the orders of the Russian special services. As a result of the special operation, a Russian agent was detained, who was tasked with blowing up an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the perpetrator of the Russian Federation's order was a 31-year-old resident of Odesa region, recruited through Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

At first, he was given a so-called "test" task - to set fire to a military vehicle. After completing it, the agent received instructions on how to organize the assassination.

In particular, he was supposed to pick up an improvised explosive device (IED) from a pre-prepared cache and place it at the location of the military.

SBU officers exposed the enemy's intentions in advance and documented the criminal actions of the perpetrator in stages.

According to the investigation, the agent's task was to plant an explosive device with shrapnel in a playground in a residential area of Odesa. Then the Russian special services planned to remotely activate the IED using a mobile phone equipped with explosives - the statement reads.

SBU operatives detained the perpetrator "red-handed" immediately after he planted an explosive device at the site of the planned terrorist attack.

The detainee has been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 258 (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction of property by arson by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

He was remanded in custody without the right to bail.

In Odesa, a man stabbed a military officer of the TCC - social networks