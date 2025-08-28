Consequences of Russian attack recorded in Kyiv: what is known

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, damage was recorded in several districts. Medics and rescuers went to the sites. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

Currently, the consequences of the strike are known in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. A team of medics is heading to the Dniprovskyi district.

Due to the Russian ballistic missile attack, we are recording consequences in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. We are assessing the extent of the damage - Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Also, as reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, debris fall was recorded in the Desnianskyi district, and services have been dispatched there.

The air raid alert in the capital continues. Authorities urge residents to remain in shelters, as the threat of new strikes persists.