August 27, 05:11 PM • 14650 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 3920 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 32905 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 111490 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 72931 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 44513 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 61964 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 49545 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47176 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 123458 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
Publications
Exclusives
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97718 views
Consequences of Russian attack recorded in Kyiv: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, damage was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts. Medics and rescuers have gone to the sites, and authorities are urging people to remain in shelters.

Consequences of Russian attack recorded in Kyiv: what is known

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, damage was recorded in several districts. Medics and rescuers went to the sites. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

Currently, the consequences of the strike are known in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. A team of medics is heading to the Dniprovskyi district.

Due to the Russian ballistic missile attack, we are recording consequences in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. We are assessing the extent of the damage

- Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Also, as reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, debris fall was recorded in the Desnianskyi district, and services have been dispatched there.

The air raid alert in the capital continues. Authorities urge residents to remain in shelters, as the threat of new strikes persists.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv