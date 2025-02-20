The head of the White House, Donald Trump, was wrong to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.

This was stated by Republican Congressman Don Bacon in a commentary to CNN, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that Zelenskyy was in fact elected democratically and that the Ukrainian constitution prohibits elections under martial law, which was imposed due to the Russian invasion.

Many Republicans know that the president's words today were wrong. Putin started this invasion. He is a dictator. He has killed all his opponents. Zelensky was elected in a legal way. And I would ask our president to stand on the side of freedom, on the side of democracy, on the side of the victim, not the invader, and to stand up for what is right - The politician noted.

Bacon's opinion is shared by influential American political analyst Fareed Zakaria. In particular, he called Trump's latest statements “an unprecedented reversal in US foreign policy.” In turn, the publication's national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny called the US president's words “a shift from suspicion to outright hostility.

Context

Recently, White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.” According to him, the current rating of the current head of state has fallen to 4%. In turn, Zelenskyy said that this is Russian disinformation, and, unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump's statement was also sharply criticized by the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom.