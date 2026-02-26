$43.240.02
Conflict between military TCC in Odesa ended with a shot in the air

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

A conflict occurred in Odesa between two servicemen from a TCC notification group, which resulted in a shot into the air from a noise device. There were no casualties.

Conflict between military TCC in Odesa ended with a shot in the air

On Thursday, February 26, a conflict broke out in Odesa between two soldiers from the TCC notification group, which ended in a shooting. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional TCC and SP.

Details

The incident occurred on Chornomorskoho Kozatstva Street in the Peresyp district. During a notification route, a domestic conflict arose between two servicemen of the notification group of one of the district TCCs and SPs of the city of Odesa.

During the emotional confrontation, one of the servicemen, having committed a gross violation of the disciplinary statute, fired a blank cartridge into the air from a noise device (Erma starter pistol). We emphasize: service weapons were not used, there were no casualties as a result of the incident

- the message says.

A corresponding video appeared online.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

As noted by the TCC, the information spread online about alleged "shooting at fleeing people" is unreliable and "aimed at discrediting mobilization."

The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP takes an uncompromising stance on maintaining military discipline. The behavior of both servicemen is recognized as discrediting the high rank of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An urgent check has been conducted on this fact, and the culprits have already been brought to strict disciplinary responsibility. Materials regarding the incident have been processed in the prescribed manner

- the message says.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, a conscript who was on the wanted list stabbed a TCC serviceman. The injured serviceman was promptly hospitalized, and his condition is stable.

Yevhen Ustimenko

