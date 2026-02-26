Conflict between military TCC in Odesa ended with a shot in the air
A conflict occurred in Odesa between two servicemen from a TCC notification group, which resulted in a shot into the air from a noise device. There were no casualties.
On Thursday, February 26, a conflict broke out in Odesa between two soldiers from the TCC notification group, which ended in a shooting. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional TCC and SP.
Details
The incident occurred on Chornomorskoho Kozatstva Street in the Peresyp district. During a notification route, a domestic conflict arose between two servicemen of the notification group of one of the district TCCs and SPs of the city of Odesa.
During the emotional confrontation, one of the servicemen, having committed a gross violation of the disciplinary statute, fired a blank cartridge into the air from a noise device (Erma starter pistol). We emphasize: service weapons were not used, there were no casualties as a result of the incident
A corresponding video appeared online.
Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!
As noted by the TCC, the information spread online about alleged "shooting at fleeing people" is unreliable and "aimed at discrediting mobilization."
The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP takes an uncompromising stance on maintaining military discipline. The behavior of both servicemen is recognized as discrediting the high rank of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An urgent check has been conducted on this fact, and the culprits have already been brought to strict disciplinary responsibility. Materials regarding the incident have been processed in the prescribed manner
