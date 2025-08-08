$41.460.15
Confiscation of part of an elite apartment from the family of ex-Minister of Agrarian Policy Koval: lawsuit ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

The SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court for the recovery into state ownership of part of the property belonging to a relative of former Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval. This concerns an apartment in Kyiv valued at over 9.3 million hryvnias; the lawsuit is ongoing.

The lawsuit regarding the seizure of part of the property of a relative of former Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval into state ownership is ongoing. This concerns an apartment in an elite residential complex in Kyiv worth over 9.3 million hryvnias. This was stated by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Klymenko commented on SAPO's appeal to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a lawsuit to confiscate the apartment of former Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval.

When asked about the fate of the apartment, whether it was confiscated, Klymenko replied: "We did indeed file this lawsuit, the consideration of this lawsuit is ongoing. Given the plus-minus average terms for which they are considered, I think that in about 2 months, we will see some result."

Addition

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit to seize part of the property of a relative of the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval into state ownership. This concerns an apartment in an elite residential complex in Kyiv worth over 9.3 million hryvnias.

Vitaliy Koval was appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food on September 5, 2024. Previously, he headed the Rivne Regional Administration for four years, and then the State Property Fund for almost a year.

After Koval's transition to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, his place in the State Property Fund was taken by Ivanna Smachylo. As is known, they have older ties. It was Koval who brought her to the Fund and formed his personnel reserve there from verified and trusted individuals who went through the difficult path of managing the region with him.

In July 2025, Koval was dismissed from the post of minister, as on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. This meant the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

Anna Murashko

