Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi dismissed - journalist Tsymbalyuk

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 34029 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111302 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118165 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262874 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176136 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166696 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148536 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233900 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 80602 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 60878 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 37120 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 73183 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 29852 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233900 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219479 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244986 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231332 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111308 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 90032 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 94386 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115780 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116540 views
Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi dismissed - journalist Tsymbalyuk

Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi dismissed - journalist Tsymbalyuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115550 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that the "chair" of the Kyrylo Budanov, who has previously headed the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence, will now take over the post of Commander-in-Chief.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There is currently no official information, but journalists and MPs reportthat Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has been appointed to replace Zaluzhny, UNN reports .

We have a new commander-in-chief. The President of Ukraine has appointed Kyrylo Budanov to replace Valeriy Zaluzhny. 

- Tsymbalyuk wrote.


Details

There is no official confirmation, but some politicians say that the president has dismissed Zaluzhnyi.

Former MP Boryslav Bereza was the first to announce Zaluzhny's resignation.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, citing his own sources, added that Zaluzhnyi was offered the position of ambassador to one of the European countries, but he refused.

Optional

It is hard for all of us, very hard. But we will never be ashamed again."

- Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Valeriy Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi was born into a military family. He spent his childhood in garrisons, so he dreamed of becoming a soldier. For Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the war began in 2014 when he was appointed deputy commander of Sector C in the ATO zone in Donetsk Oblast. In the battles near Debaltseve, he commanded a battalion.

In 2017, Zaluzhnyi was promoted to major general, but continued to serve on the front line.

In 2018-2019, he was the First Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces - Chief of Staff of the Joint Forces Operation.

In 2022, by presidential decree, Zaluzhnyi was promoted to the rank of general.

Since July 2021, he has been the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The American edition of Politico called Zaluzhnyi an "iron general". He was characterized as the brightest representative of the new generation of Ukrainian military and a legendary figure in the history of Ukraine.

In May 2022, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of the Year. He became the first Ukrainian military officer to appear on the cover of the magazine.

Two streets in Ukraine are named after the "Iron General". One is in the city of Pokrov, Dnipropetrovs'k region, and the other is in the village of Stara Synyava, Khmelnytskyi region.

In 2023, Zaluzhnyi received an inheritance: a US citizen of Ukrainian descent, Gregory Stepanets, left Valeriy $1 million. Gregory was not related to the general, so the inheritance came as a surprise to Zaluzhnyi. Without hesitation, he spent all the money on the needs of the army.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
time-zhurnalTime (magazine)
stara-syniavaStara Syniava
pokrov-ukrainePokrov, Ukraine
debaltseveDebaltseve
dniproDnipro
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
donetskDonetsk
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

Contact us about advertising