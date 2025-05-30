Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: In May, with the help of drones, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 89,000 enemy targets

Work on scaling up unmanned systems units is yielding real results. In May, drones of various types struck and destroyed more than 89,000 enemy targets. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

Details

Syrskyi held a monthly meeting on the use and development of unmanned systems with the participation of commanders of combat units.

Systematic work on scaling up unmanned systems units yields real results. Thus, in May, more than 89,000 enemy targets were hit and destroyed by drones of various types - said Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief heard a report from intelligence on the formation of unmanned systems troops in the Russian army and the arrival of new models of UAVs and ground robotic systems to equip the occupiers.

In particular, the enemy is copying the experience of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and is actively scaling up its unmanned units, Syrskyi added. "Therefore, we must maintain the pace of development and constantly increase capabilities to be one step ahead. We continue to increase the number of unmanned systems crews and develop our unmanned units. Each drone is a destroyed enemy, and therefore a saved life of a Ukrainian serviceman. A special emphasis is on the destruction of enemy UAV operators and their control points - said Syrskyi.

During the meeting, the issue of developing unmanned ground systems was considered. According to Syrskyi, they perform logistical functions on the battlefield, evacuate wounded soldiers, carry out mining, and also act as combat modules. He stressed that compared to 2024, the supply of such complexes to military units has increased many times and the training of UAV specialists has been increased.

I thank all unmanned systems units and each soldier separately for their professional combat work and destruction of enemies. You are at the technological forefront of our struggle. It is the development of technology that is the key to the stability of the Defense Forces and superiority over the enemy - wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reminder

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian occupation forces have lost more than 190,000 soldiers. This was reported by General Oleksandr Syrskyi, noting the effective work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.