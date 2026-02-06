$43.140.03
Combating collaboration: 14 suspicions in a week and over a thousand convictions in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Over the past week, law enforcement officials reported 14 new suspicions of collaborative activities. In 2025, courts have already issued 1,115 verdicts for cooperation with the occupation authorities.

Combating collaboration: 14 suspicions in a week and over a thousand convictions in 2025

Over the past week, law enforcement officers reported 14 new suspicions of collaborationist activities. In total, in 2025, courts have already issued more than a thousand verdicts for cooperation with the occupation authorities. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The prosecutor's office continues to prosecute citizens who deliberately worked for the occupation authorities. Last week alone, 14 new suspicions of collaborationist activities were reported.

Specifically documented:

  • Work in the "administrations" of Luhansk region, performing organizational and economic functions of the occupation authorities.
    • Service in the units of the so-called "police" and "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation", including in leadership positions, maintaining public order in favor of the aggressor state.
      • Work in illegal courts of Crimea and Sevastopol, actual implementation of the judicial power of the occupier.
        • Activities in illegal customs bodies of the occupation administration and processing of goods according to Russian legislation.
          • Participation in the so-called "precinct election commissions" in Zaporizhzhia, which ensured the holding of pseudo-elections.
            • Business cooperation with occupation structures and obtaining multi-million dollar profits.
              • Facilitating the implementation of decisions of the occupation authorities through the transfer of material resources and organizational support.

                University lecturer detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason05.02.26, 13:29 • 4934 views

                The Prosecutor General's Office notes that these are not isolated cases, but systemic work.

                In 2025, law enforcement agencies recorded 1714 criminal offenses related to collaborationism. Based on the results of investigations:

                • 719 people were notified of suspicion;
                  • 523 indictments have already been sent to court;
                    • courts convicted 1115 people for collaborationist activities.

                      8 leaders of "Yunarmia" headquarters received suspicions for the militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupation06.02.26, 15:38 • 1652 views

                      Olga Rozgon

                      PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
                      War in Ukraine
                      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
                      Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                      Crimea
                      Sevastopol