10:18 AM • 2988 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8112 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 6086 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 9244 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 8838 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 7554 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10406 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18714 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29232 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22499 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
University lecturer detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A lecturer was detained in Kharkiv for allegedly transmitting intelligence information about the location of Ukrainian military personnel to a representative of the Russian Federation. She communicated via Telegram, using a separate phone and English for conspiracy.

University lecturer detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained a lecturer from a local university who is suspected of treason: according to the investigation, the woman transmitted intelligence information to a representative of the Russian Federation about the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel during martial law. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

In the autumn of 2025, an English language lecturer at one of the local universities began communicating via Telegram with a representative of the Russian Federation who was involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, and agreed to carry out his tasks - to collect and transmit intelligence data.

During September-December 2025, she collected information about the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel in the city and transmitted it to her "curator"

- the message says.

For conspiracy, she used a separate phone, corresponded in English, and regularly deleted messages, trying to hide the traces of her activities.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved her suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail.

