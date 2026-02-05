University lecturer detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained a lecturer from a local university who is suspected of treason: according to the investigation, the woman transmitted intelligence information to a representative of the Russian Federation about the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel during martial law. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

In the autumn of 2025, an English language lecturer at one of the local universities began communicating via Telegram with a representative of the Russian Federation who was involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, and agreed to carry out his tasks - to collect and transmit intelligence data.

During September-December 2025, she collected information about the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel in the city and transmitted it to her "curator" - the message says.

For conspiracy, she used a separate phone, corresponded in English, and regularly deleted messages, trying to hide the traces of her activities.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved her suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail.

