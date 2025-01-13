ukenru
Cold and slippery: weather forecast for today

Cold and slippery: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54020 views

On January 13, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings, without significant precipitation. There will be ice on the roads, temperatures will range from -7 to +5 degrees, with the coldest temperatures in the Lviv region.

On Monday, January 13, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. No significant precipitation. Frost and ice are expected during the day. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected during the day.

In the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, ice is expected on the roads.

The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature will range from -1 to -7 degrees.

The worst frosts are expected in the Lviv region, where temperatures will drop to -7. During the day, the temperature will range from -3 to +2 degrees. It will be warmer in the South, where the temperature will reach +5.

In the Carpathians, light snow during the day; daytime temperatures are 1-6° below zero.

Image

Cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Kyiv region, without significant precipitation. There will be ice on the roads.

Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures range from 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius;

It's 0-2° below zero in Kyiv during the day.

Recall

Weather forecasters warned of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine on January 13. Hazard level I (yellow) has been declared, which may hamper traffic.

