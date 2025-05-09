Coinbase buys Deribit for $2.9 billion to dominate the crypto options market

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 8798 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13830 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19154 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31208 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58273 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93848 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145649 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110721 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110814 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179069 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 8878 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 107754 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 127737 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179094 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140235 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 3958 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 132493 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 145925 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 81481 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 110331 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Coinbase buys Deribit for $2.9 billion to dominate the crypto options market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

Coinbase has announced the acquisition of Deribit for $2.9 billion to expand its crypto options base. The deal will make Coinbase the largest crypto derivatives platform.

Coinbase buys Deribit for $2.9 billion to dominate the crypto options market

The acquisition makes Coinbase the largest crypto-derivatives platform and also demonstrates crypto firms' desire to expand their institutional investor base.

Reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Coinbase, the largest public cryptocurrency exchange, announced yesterday the acquisition of the derivatives exchange Deribit in a $2.9 billion deal to expand into the crypto-options markets.

According to analysts, the deal marks the beginning of a new cycle of consolidation in the cryptocurrency trading industry.

In addition, this move underscores the desire of cryptocurrency companies to expand their base of institutional investors, as well as serve retail traders.

Deribit controls 85% of the global cryptocurrency options market and reported trading volume of $1.2 trillion last year. The deal involves $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase Class A common stock, the company said in a blog post.

Following the acquisition agreement regarding Deribit, Coinbase will become the world's largest crypto-derivatives platform by number of open positions and options activity.

Coinbase will provide more details in its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. Regulatory approval of the deal is still expected.

Addition

Coinbase shares, which lost nearly 21% of their value in 2025, rose 5.7%. The company already allows its clients from the US and other countries to trade cryptocurrency futures contracts.

Let us remind you

Bitcoin continues to grow, approaching the $100,000 mark, amid hopes for a de-escalation of the US customs program. Analysts believe that this level will become a significant obstacle.

Trump family's net worth increased by $2.9 billion thanks to crypto investments - report03.05.25, 10:56 • 4521 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Bitcoin
Reuters
United States
Brent
$63.58
Bitcoin
$103,659.20
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.67
Золото
$3,332.29
Ethereum
$2,363.45