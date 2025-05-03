Trump family's net worth increased by $2.9 billion thanks to crypto investments - report

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 6688 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 17644 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 25913 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 48100 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 44067 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 49052 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 68139 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 84229 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46236 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 52076 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+22°
7.2m/s
28%
746 mm
Popular news

Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

May 2, 11:29 PM • 4702 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

May 3, 12:59 AM • 31666 views

Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

May 3, 02:55 AM • 5702 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 13438 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

06:03 AM • 6656 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

06:01 AM • 17641 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 13620 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 54527 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 63584 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 84229 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 20766 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 44062 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 22516 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 26542 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 26510 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Trump family's net worth increased by $2.9 billion thanks to crypto investments - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

The Trump family's wealth has increased by billions thanks to crypto assets such as $TRUMP and $MELANIA. A company linked to Trump will also receive billions in investment in a crypto fund.

Trump family's net worth increased by $2.9 billion thanks to crypto investments - report

According to a new report, US President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency dealings have increased his family's wealth by billions over the past six months, amid his administration's continued easing of the federal government's regulatory approach to the digital currency industry as a whole, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

State Democracy Defenders Action estimates in a new report that the US President's crypto assets now account for nearly 40% of his net worth - or approximately $2.9 billion. This increase is partly due to his release of the meme coins $TRUMP and $MELANIA, as well as a large stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto exchange linked to the Trump family that was launched in October 2024, the publication points out.

State Democracy Defenders Action positions itself as a nonpartisan organization, but it is controlled by persistent critics of President Trump, and its program focuses on "the autocratic threat to our nation," the publication writes.

The US President's net worth is expected to increase again, as World Liberty Financial announced this week that an Abu Dhabi-backed firm will invest billions of dollars in a crypto fund linked to the Trump family. Emirates firm MGX will acquire a stablecoin product offered by World Liberty for $2 billion, the company said in a statement to CBS. The currency, called "USD1," will then be used for investment in Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Abu Dhabi's MGX Invested $2 Billion in Crypto Investments in Binance13.03.25, 08:47 • 15609 views

World Liberty is reportedly linked to the president and his sons. The fine print on the company's website indicates that an organization linked to Trump and members of his family owns 60% of the company's shares, the publication writes.

According to public company reports, the Trump family organization also owns 22.5 billion $WLF tokens and receives an additional 75% of net income from future token purchases.

Details of the MGX deal were not released, so it is unclear how the Trump family will benefit from the deal.

In a statement to CBS News, World Liberty said the deal is the "largest investment in a crypto company in history" and sets a "historic precedent." The company did not respond to questions about how much the Trump family will receive from the investment.

The White House responded to a request for comment by asking CBS News to "report on what really concerns people." A spokesman provided links to several White House technology initiatives.

Amid the US president's increased investment in cryptocurrency, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly "suspended investigations into a dozen crypto companies since his inauguration," according to a CBS News analysis.

Trump held the first-ever summit on cryptocurrencies, but Bitcoin was not saved by it08.03.25, 04:22 • 101732 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,327.20
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,826.26