Abu Dhabi's MGX Invested $2 Billion in Crypto Investments in Binance

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17047 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107901 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169348 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106683 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343213 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173571 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144865 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124856 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Abu Dhabi's MGX Invested $2 Billion in Crypto Investments in Binance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15586 views

Abu Dhabi-based investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in Binance. The deal will strengthen Binance's position in the UAE, where the company has approximately 1,000 employees.

Abu Dhabi's MGX Invested $2 Billion in Crypto Investments in Binance

Abu Dhabi-backed investment group MGX has invested $2 billion in cryptocurrency investments in Binance, the companies said on Wednesday, deepening ties between the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange and the United Arab Emirates, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

The deal, which Binance called its first institutional investment, is one of the largest in the history of the crypto industry. It will allow MGX to become a minority shareholder after investing in a stablecoin - a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a fiat currency such as the dollar.

A Binance representative declined to comment on "agreed management rights" or the size of MGX's stake, or which stablecoin was used for the investment. MGX also declined to comment.

In a statement on Wednesday, Binance said it has a "significant presence" in the UAE, employing about 1,000 of its 5,000 employees.

The investment in Binance is MGX's first public foray into the cryptocurrency market, which was created almost exactly a year ago "to accelerate the development and adoption of AI and advanced technologies" through partnerships, as they said then.

The UAE is seeking to become a global hub for digital assets, including cryptocurrency, and is trying to attract some of the largest firms for local development as part of a plan to diversify its economy.

"MGX's investment in Binance reflects our commitment to advancing the transformative potential of blockchain for digital finance," Ahmed Yahya, managing director and CEO of MGX, said in a statement. Blockchain is the technology underlying cryptocurrencies.

MGX, which has also invested in OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI, is headed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE national security advisor and brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Abu Dhabi's $330 billion state wealth fund Mubadala is a partner of MGX.

In February, a U.S. federal judge agreed to postpone the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil lawsuit against Binance for 60 days.

Teng told Reuters in December that Binance is still looking for a base for its global headquarters, which is seen as an attempt to increase transparency after criminal charges against CZ and a $4.3 billion fine that Binance agreed to pay in 2023 in the United States.

In January, French investigators said they had launched a judicial investigation into money laundering, tax fraud and other charges against Binance, which said it rejected the charges.

"This MGX investment is an important milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance. Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance," Teng said.

Addition

Binance, founded in 2017 in China by billionaire Changpeng Zhao, has grown into the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, taking advantage of growing demand for trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Zhao, known as "CZ", pleaded guilty to violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws at Binance and spent several months in prison last year.

The exchange has been expanding its ties with the UAE under CZ's successor, Richard Teng, who previously headed the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Authority.

The crypto industry experienced a resurgence last year, a turning point after a series of crashes and scandals in 2022 that revealed widespread abuses and left investors with large losses. The largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, reached new all-time highs after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, who took a pro-cryptocurrency stance.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Bitcoin
OpenAI
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
