Cloudy weather with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine on November 9
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals in Ukraine, with predominantly no precipitation. In Kyiv and the region, the temperature will be 2–6°C above zero.
On Monday, November 9, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected.
Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 3–8°C above zero
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Monday, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 2–6°C.
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