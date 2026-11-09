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Cloudy weather with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine on November 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On Monday, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals in Ukraine, with predominantly no precipitation. In Kyiv and the region, the temperature will be 2–6°C above zero.

Cloudy weather with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine on November 9

On Monday, November 9, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected.

Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 3–8°C above zero

— the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Monday, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 2–6°C.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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