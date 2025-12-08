Cloudy weather to cover most of Ukraine on December 8: where to expect rain

On Monday, December 8, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected, only in the south of the country, in the afternoon in some places and in the central regions, light rain is possible. In the western regions, fog in some places in the morning.

Wind is south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the south-eastern part in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Daytime temperature 0-5° warmth; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country in the daytime 4-9° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy, without precipitation. Air temperature 2-4° warmth.

