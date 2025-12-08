$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM • 12764 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 21882 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 21662 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 26681 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 51636 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 62355 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 66769 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 58885 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61278 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57401 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Cloudy weather to cover most of Ukraine on December 8: where to expect rain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On December 8, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine without significant precipitation, only light rain is possible in the south and center. Daytime temperatures will be 0-5°C, and 4-9°C in Zakarpattia and the south.

Cloudy weather to cover most of Ukraine on December 8: where to expect rain

On Monday, December 8, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected, only in the south of the country, in the afternoon in some places and in the central regions, light rain is possible. In the western regions, fog in some places in the morning.

Wind is south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the south-eastern part in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Daytime temperature 0-5° warmth; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country in the daytime 4-9°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy, without precipitation. Air temperature 2-4° warmth.

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 1003.12.25, 12:24 • 4299 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine